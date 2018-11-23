Insurance ran out day before stop

A woman’s car insurance had run out the day before she was detected by police for driving uninsured, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Deborah O’Neill (33), Crozier Park, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six penalty points.

The offence happened on November 29 last year at Eastway in Craigavon.

Her solicitor said she produced insurance the next day to police but it had expired the day before she was stopped.

He added that she hadn’t realised it had expired and it was an oversight on her part.