Interface raises funds in memory of colleague

A former Interface employee, who passed away this years, has inspired colleagues at the Craigavon plant to raise thousands for charity.

At Interface, a global modular flooring manufacturer, employees have begun a year-long drive to support the work of Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

The charity was selected by staff as their Charity of the Year in memory of friend and colleague Michael McGilly who passed away earlier this year. Michael, who had worked for Interface for 27 years, was a respected and much-loved employee.

Fundraising has already begun with a sponsored walk around Craigavon Lakes which raised £2,555. A series of activities have also been held at the Craigavon factory including information sessions and advice on lifestyle choices, health checks and a CHS coffee morning.

Thirty-nine per cent of all adult deaths in NI are caused by chest, heart or stroke conditions and over 200k people live with these conditions.

Ciaran Rice, from Interface’s Employee Forum, The Workers Voice, said: “Our employees chose NICHS as their Charity of the Year as we sadly lost a dear colleague and friend earlier this year. It is an illness that has touched so many families and we know that the funds raised will make a practical difference to people who need support.”

Sinead Lynch from Chest, Heart and Stroke added: “Every year NICHS needs to raise over £3m annually. We’re dependent upon the generosity of the public and I’m delighted that Interface and its employees have chosen us as their nominated charity.”

Interface, in Craigavon since 1982, employs 190 and produces five million sq m of bespoke, modular flooring annually, enough to cover an area over 4.5 times the size of Lurgan Park.