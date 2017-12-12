Intersport opening brings 12 jobs to area

Sports retailer Intersport have officially opened their new ‘concept’ superstore at Rushmere Shopping Centre, in a £350,000 investment which has created 12 jobs.

The 4,500 sq ft store, located beside Debenhams, is the first ‘concept’ store in Northern Ireland and the UK.

Switzerland-based Intersport, which has more than 5,400 shops in 42 countries, has plans to expand the number of its new Intersport 2.0 concept stores next year.

Rushmere is expected to be one of only 10 locations across Europe to secure its investment this year.

As well as a wide range of goods, the Rushmere store will also offer ‘Gait Analysis’, helping customers choose the right pair of trainers to suit their needs.

It will also host information events on a range of subjects from nutrition, sporting injury and advice on how to excel across a range of sporting fields.

Padraic McKeever, managing director of Sports Merchandising Ireland and House of Sport, which holds the local franchise, said, “The culmination of many months of planning and preparation, the new world class superstore has been well worth the wait and we are thrilled by the reaction so far.

“This venture will benefit all our athletes, local sporting community and consumers and it will raise the bar for sports retail in the mid-Ulster area and beyond.”

The store also provides several digital touch points including online shopping and a hub with information on local sports clubs, park runs and what’s on in sport within the community. Neil Venables, general manager, Intersport UK, said, “The Intersport mission is to inspire, serve and connect with the everyday athlete through performance sport and sport-inspired lifestyle.

“With Padraic’s investment and expertise this will see a fantastic sports store open with the consumer at its heart.”

Rushmere Shopping Centre manager Martin Walsh said he was delighted to welcome Intersport to Rushmere.