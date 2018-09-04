Intrepid pair getting set for Fireball Rally

Rory Doyle from KD Kars Gilford and Chris Flanagan, who works as a manager at Titanic Hotel, Belfast have decided to become ‘Team Titanic’ and accept a challenge to take part in the Fireball Rally.

The rally sees intrepid teams take an old banger car to Europe and drive through eight countries in four days?.

“We wanted to do something gruelling, something memorable and something exciting,” said Rory.

So this weekend the lads will grab a map, borrow a few tents for camping, steal an old car from KD Kars and take on this manic motoring mission through Europe.

The Fireball Rally route will wind through France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Italy, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Tackling many famous alpine passes and visit iconic places before getting the old banger and crew home to Northern Ireland.

Rory said: “Some of the mountain routes has snow covering so we are hoping our old Subaru can survive.”

Chris said “We got Team number 1912. The year the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage so we are hoping that it is more lucky for us.”

They have also coaxed another friend Declan Doyle to come on board and will be picking up this stowaway in Southampton. Team Titanic will be sharing all of their own personal expenses including fuel and travel costs, so that every penny donated will go directly to two local charities: PIPS Charity delivers Suicide Prevention and Bereavement Support Services, Counselling and Therapies throughout Northern Ireland and Action Mental Health changes the lives of those living with mental ill health and promotes resilience and well-being to future generations.

Sponsor Titanic Hotel, Belfast has kindly donated prizes for an online raffle - including an overnight luxury stay for two at the Titanic Hotel Belfast (inc breakfast)

For your chance to win. Simply visit www.justgiving.com/RoryDoyle donate a £5 minimum and comment a guess of the total mileage of the Titanic adventure starting from KD Kars Gilford.