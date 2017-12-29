Irwin’s Bakery staff raise cash for charity

Irwin’s Bakery has presented Cancer Focus NI with a donation of £20,000 to mark the end of a busy year of fundraising activity.

From pink Jammy Joey packaging during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to a sponsored cycle in memory of a colleague, Irwin’s support for the charity has not only focused on raising money.

A key aspect of the partnership has also included increasing awareness amongst staff of the signs and symptoms of cancer, as well as providing information about what lifestyle changes to make to improve health.

Ruth Sloan from Irwin’s Bakery said, “As a local supplier, Irwin’s Bakery is passionate about giving back to the local community. Cancer Focus NI provides a vital service for those diagnosed with cancer – and it is a cause which is close to the heart of many of our employees.

“Irwin’s is delighted to be able to present the donation to Cancer Focus NI – and we would like to thank all of our staff for their enthusiasm and commitment to raising such an impressive amount of money.”

Cancer Focus NI corporate fundraising manager Rosie Forsythe added, “Every year in Northern Ireland around 12,000 local people get the news that they have cancer. Thankfully, two thirds survive, but sadly, we still lose more than 4,000 loved ones every year.

“We would like to say a really big thank-you to Irwin’s Bakery for raising money for individuals and families affected by cancer – and for encouraging their employees to make the small changes which can have a big impact when it comes to improving health.”

Irwin’s will continue to support the charity in 2018.