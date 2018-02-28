It just ‘Asda’ be World Book Day!

To celebrate World Book Day on Thursday, March 1, Asda Portadown Community Champion Elaine Livingstone recently visited Epworth Playgroup to host a special story-telling session for pupils.

The reading, which included ‘The Detective Dog’ by Julia Donaldson and ‘Five Minutes’ Peace’ by Jill Murphy, was made extra-special by Elaine’s fancy dress, and the children’s costumes of their favourite literary heroes.

Asda Portadown Community Champion, Elaine Livingstone, joins Stephanie Cardwell (Epworth Playgroup Deputy Playgroup Leader) and Epworth Playgroup Leader, Janice Adams with the children from Epworth Playgroup celebrating World Book Day.

Asda Portadown Community Champion, Elaine Livingstone, said: “I was delighted to join the children at Epworth Playgroup for this special reading session.

“World Book Day is a celebration of reading, and I was thrilled to be able to play a role in helping to bring the books to life for the pupils. Hopefully this will help encourage the children, and their parents, to enjoy sharing a good book together in the future.”

World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and (most importantly) it’s a celebration of reading.

In fact, it’s the biggest celebration of its kind, designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

This was the 21st year there’s been a World Book Day, and on March 1, children of all ages came together to appreciate reading - very loudly and very happily!

The main aim of World Book Day in the UK and Ireland is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

