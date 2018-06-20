Jack publishes new novel in his series

Anyone who likes a puzzle to solve can enjoy a happy few hours with Lurgan author Jack Leathem’s new book ‘Aughillie’ which has at its heart a mystery surrounding the personal effects of a deceased airman during the Second World War.

After his death, a young nurse retains these items with the permission of her superiors as the patient seemingly, has no known family.

Many years later, when on her own death bed, the nurse charges young boy Michael Dawson, a relative of hers, with the task of finding the identity of this man and the drama begins.

Set against a background of landed Irish families, Aughillie weaves its way through Irish history, some of which far predates the Second World War, and this fascinating account is intertwined amongst the characters in the tale which keeps its secrets until the very end.

If you like a mystery, then you will not be disappointed; Jack Leathem’s novel is tight, clever, pacey and full of unexpected twists and turns leading to a dramatic and unexpected conclusion.

Lurgan-born Jack Leathem is no stranger to the publishing world and this latest is the fourth in a series following the adventures of Michael Dawson.

Having worked as a civil servant in various locations across the UK, Jack has spent his life encountering intriguing characters and stories which have helped to shape the novels he now writes.

“After studying at Lurgan College, I did my three years’ teaching at Stranmillis College,” Jack said. “I then studied Economics at Queen’s University in Belfast - a subject as far away from literature as you could get!”

Jack’s broad spectrum of experience has served him well in the literary world and equipped him to adopt several genres: “I had a thriller published in 2007 - it was called ‘Betrayal’ and went straight to Kindle.

“I’ve been writing for a long time, and it’s almost a bonus that the books are being published.”