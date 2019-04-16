Jail warning for woman who took car without consent to go to store

A 50-year-old woman was told she ‘should be going to jail’ when she was sentenced last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

But the judge said he was just persuaded this was not the day but if she was back again for anything similar she would face a hefty sentence.

Pamela Crossley, Parkmore, Craigavon, admitted driving while disqualified on December 31 last year, not having insurance and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

For the first two charges she was sentenced to three months in prison and one month was imposed for the third charge.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay ordered that the terms should be suspended for two years and he banned her from driving for three years.

The court heard that at 5.09pm a car was found abandoned at Highfield Road in Craigavon.

The front passenger side wheel was detached and the rear wheel arch was damaged. There was no insurance on the vehicle.

Police contacted the last registered owner and it transpired Crossley had been driving.

She had a record and had been disqualified from driving on September 18 last year at Armagh Magistrates Court.

Judge McStay said this was a custodial case and because of the entries of excess alcohol and no insurance on her record it was a serious situation.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client had a not enviable criminal record.

He explained that this was her daughter’s car and there was no one else in the house at the time.

Mr Ingram added that Crossley wanted to go to Lidl to get some provisions. She had fallen, was unsteady on her feet and couldn’t walk the distance.

She decided then to drive to get milk and such things, said Mr Ingram.

Judge McStay told Crossley: “You should be going to jail today. You have been in court before for no insurance and received a suspended sentence.

“You were in court again in September 2018 and received a disqualification and this happened a matter of months afterwards.

“I am just persuaded today is not the day but if there is a repetition of this sort of behaviour you’re in for a hefty sentence.

“You have been very fortunate today. Don’t come back before the court for motoring offences.”