'Jazz' helps officers sniff out drugs in shopping centre

One of the PSNI's secret weapons, 'Jazz', has helped officers sniff out an illegal substance on one person in a busy shopping centre in Craigavon.

The keen-sensed passive scanning drugs dog was out on about with officers in the Rushmere Shopping Centre when she made the detection.

Police in Craigavon stated: "D section were out with Jazz in Rushmere Shopping Centre. If only we could have Jazz with us at all times. While walking through the centre she was able to detect drugs on two different people with no effort.

"One person had a small amount of class B while the other did not have anything on them, although if we had met them earlier it may have been a different story."

Jazz is one of the PSNI dog sections sniffer dogs used in policing operations throughout the North including major concerts.

She is trained to scent the air surrounding an individual person in a non-discriminatory manner and can detect illegal substances such as, cannabis and amphetamines.