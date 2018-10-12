Jeep used as a farm vehicle was ‘dangerous’

A jeep normally used as a farm vehicle was in a dangerous condition when it was taken onto the public road, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Andrew Breen (56), Derryloiste Road, Derrytrasna, was driving the vehicle on July 14 this year on the Kinnego Road, Lurgan.

For using a vehicle in a dangerous condition he was fined £150 while he was also fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

Fines of £25 were imposed for having a defective windscreen and two charges of having a defective brake light.

He was fined £25 and given three points for failing to wear a seat belt.

At the same court Joseph Breen (52), Pier Rampart, Derryadd, was fined £100 for permitting him to drive a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

He was also fined £50 for allowing him to drive without a test certificate and £50 fines were imposed for permitting him to drive with defective brake lights.

The court heard that at 3.20pm police saw Andrew Breen driving a jeep on the Kinnego Road and noticed he was not wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle test certificate had expired on April 1, 2016.

The windscreen was smashed, both brake lights were defective and the vehicle was seized by police.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing both defendants, said this was a farm vehicle which had been taken off the road.

He explained that Joseph Breen had been cutting silage and asked the other defendant to go down to the yard and get a gallon of oil and bring it to the field as there was a problem with the tractor.

Mr Murphy added that while Andrew Breen was on the way he was detected by police. The vehicle was now off the road.

He said that Andrew Breen realised he should have checked the vehicle and was quite angry with his brother.