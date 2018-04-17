Jenny cooks up a feast at Lurgan Tigers’ event

Lurgan Tigers hosted a fabulous fundraising evening with celebrity cook Jenny Bristow at the Seagoe Hotel on Thursday, April 12.
A crowd of more than 250 supporters enjoyed a fun-filled and informative evening, with several lucky attendees getting to take the completed dishes home.
Much more than just a cookery demonstration, the event also included an array of more than 25 craft and food stalls displaying the best local produce and artisan creations.
The organisers of the event thanked Alwood Kitchens, the Seagoe Hotel and all those who attended and helped make the evening a great success.