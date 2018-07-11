JK Rowling’s tribute to Finn

Harry Potter author JK Rowling was one of many people who paid tribute to 10-year-old Finn Clancy who lost his battle with cancer.

Finn, whose dad Oisin is from Portadown, passed away recently after a two year hard-fought battle.

Twitter message from Harry Potter author JK Rowling

The little boy spend much of the last two years in Great Ormond St Hospital but was brought home three weeks ago to spend his final days with his family.

Last week a special service of Thanksgiving was held for Finn who touched the hearts of many throughout his short life.

Harry Potter actor Tom Aldridge, who appeared in the stage play, tweeted a sorrowful message on Finn’s passing.

He said: “Gryffindor flags flying at half mast today. Rest in Peace Finn Clancy. 10 years old, Huge fan of Harry Potter & @HPPlayLDN & a true Gryffindor. Such a brave fighter. Sleep tight #FinnthePheonix.”

The message was retweeted by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling who, under the Twitter name Cursed Child Play, said: “Finn’s courageousness and bravery is inspirational to us all.”

His heartbroken family have described him as a ‘little ray of sunshine’. “We are so incredibly proud of him and heartbroken. He was courageous to the end and his positivity always shone through.”

Throughout his therapy the youngster, who had the rare illness Metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma, had immersed himself in his YouTube channel.

Check out his site and subscribe for free at www.youtube.com/channel/UCTA5MxW001I45RKzTC4KmAA?app=desktop

A special Just Giving page has been set up to raise funds for the charity Alice’s Arc which is a children’s cancer charity funding research into finding more targeted and less harsh treatments for rhabdomyosarcoma. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/FinnthePhoenix