Joe Nelson confirms he will be standing in next elections

SDLP Cllr Joe Nelson has said he will be standing at the next council elections after party officers encouraged him to remain in politics.

The 65-year-old had said earlier this week he would not be contesting the Lurgan seat having been in a member of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for the past eight years.

He had been co-opted onto Craigavon Borough Council in 2009 to replace Dolores Kelly and had intended to make way for younger candidates.

However, after several days of encouragement from senior party officials and local colleagues, Cllr Nelson has decided to stand again in the forthcoming election.

He denied that his initial decision not to stand was related to his party’s new links with Fianna Fail. While he was not particularly happy about it personally he does see some value in a cross border linkup. Joe seconded a Lurgan branch amendment opposing the party’s link up with Fianna Fail.

Now retired, Joe said he had wanted to spend more time with his family. Regarded as a cool head in the ABC council chamber, Joe feels re-energised to stand in the forthcoming elections.