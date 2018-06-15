Join young Finn’s vlog on YouTube, asks Dad

Ten-year-old Finn Clancy, whose dad Oisin is from Portadown, is hoping to get more subscribers to the YouTube channel he set up while going through cancer treatment.

Finn, who is battling cancer in his spine and pelvis, has kept a ‘jolly’ temperament despite rigorous chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Finn working on his YouTube channel with the Storm Troopers

His dad said his son is now in palliative care and hopes to bring him home soon from Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Throughout his therapy the youngster has immersed himself in his own YouTube channel updating it with regular podcasts.

And he is getting quite a following, however Oisin is hoping that the public will rally round and subscribe to the boy’s channel to bring his audience up to 1000.

Finn’s mum, Lorraine Mitchell from Leigh-on-Sea, found a piece of paper in his school bag a few months back which said: ‘Note to self: Be Jolly!’ and this sums up the lad’s temperament.

Finn Clancy

He has been battling cancer since he was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue tumour in his spine, shoulders and pelvis in September 2016.

Warning bells rang when the youngster experienced severe stomach pains that left him struggling to walk, crying in his sleep and ‘screaming in pain’.

Metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma affects fewer than 60 children in the UK each year - and Finn’s was stage 4.

For Finn’s dad Oisin, whose late father Brendan was a well known teacher and school principal in Maghery, it has been a dreadful time.

Finn Clancy

“Finn has had to deal with many difficult challenges such as his phobia of needles and anaesthesia, extreme nausea, loss of weight, constant lethargy, loss of mobility and bodily functions, loss of his hair, in addition to managing extreme pain on a daily basis.

“Finn is now in palliative care and we are hoping to take him home from Great Ormond Street Hospital soon. During all of the time Finn was sick he kept himself positive by starting a YouTube channel called Finn the Phoenix fired up.

“We are trying to hit 1000 subscribers on his channel and any publicity would really help,” said Oisin, who says Finn has ambitions to be a famous vlogger.

“This has been a great medium for him to express himself. I think it is a reflection of his positivity that he has chosen a phoenix as his username and logo.

“He also recently told me that he thinks that life is a dream and when you die, you just wake up... very profound for his age.”

Check out his site and subscribe for free at www.youtube.com/channel/UCTA5MxW001I45RKzTC4KmAA?app=desktop