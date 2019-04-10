Jones standing for re-election to ABC council

David Jones is standing in the forthcoming ABC Council, election on May 2.

He will be standing again in the Portadown DEA, the Ward he represented in the last Council and on two previous occasions in the legacy Craigavon Borough Council.

Born and brought up in Portadown David Jones is married with two children and six grandchildren.

Now retired he was employed as a Social Worker.

He said, “Being retired gives me the opportunity to devote my time to Council business and duties.”

Mr Jones said, “As a re-elected Councillor, I will pledge; to work to reinvigorate and revitalize the town centres; increase the number of free parking days in council car parks; support and encourage local shops and businesses; stop unsightly littering and dog fouling; work and support local community and residents groups; support town street markets

“To reject privatisation of Council services; reject Council bureaucracy and red tape; seek greater democracy and openness of planning services; safeguard the rights of the elderly, unemployed, disabled and disadvantage; to take YOUR issues and concerns to relevant government agencies on health, education, welfare and environmental issues;

To improve education and opportunities for our young people; oppose the destruction of our parkland and green spaces; seek to remove hospital car parking charges

David Jones is also very interested in those suffering mental health issues, child primary care and the recent issue and consultation taking place concerning the future of Breast Cancer Clinics.

“With a non operational Assembly at present I believe Councillors need to be able to articulate the concerns of the public on these issues.”