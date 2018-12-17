Judge asks if defendant has ‘phobia of police stations’

The judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday wondered if a 37-year-old man had a phobia about police stations after he again failed to produce his insurance to them.

Kevin McShane, whose address was given as Collingwood Drive, Lurgan, was fined £100 for the offence.

The court heard he was stopped while driving in Charles Street in Lurgan and asked to produce his insurance but failed to do so.

His lawyer said he was driving under a trade policy and he had difficulty getting hold of it.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer asked if McShane had a ‘phobia of police stations’ as he already been fined £200 this year for previously failing to produce his insurance.