Judge points out defendant’s record was fourteen pages long

A 41-year-old man will be sentenced at the end of the month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.
Daniel Irvine, Clarendon Park, Magheralin, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on September 7 last year.
His solicitor said last Wednesday at the local court that he had a substantial record.
Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said the defendant had previously received suspended sentences and probation and that his record was 14 pages long.
She added that a significant amount of the drug was involved and Irvine had a bad record for drugs.
The judge adjourned the case until February 28 to obtain a pre-sentence report.