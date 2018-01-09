Judge warns of ‘irreparable harm’

A young man was told if he continued to use drugs at the level he says he does he would do himself ‘irreparable harm’.

John Gerard Duffy (19), Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on August 11 last year at 10.14am a search was carried out at an address in Churchill Park.

There were five people present including the defendant.

Six small bags of herbal cannabis, weighing in total 18 grams, were found.

When interviewed Duffy admitted possession of the drug but denied any intent to supply.

He said he smoked about £15 to £20 worth a day and bought about £140 worth a week.

Duffy also added that he had received a claim some days beforehand and had purchased the drug for his personal use.

He had a previous caution for a drugs offence in 2015.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said Duffy had got a claim from a car accident a few days before this incident and had spent some of the money to purchase cannabis.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Duffy it was not only against the law to possess drugs but they would do him ‘irreparable harm particularly at the level you say you are using’.