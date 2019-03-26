‘Juries’ or audiences wanted for play trials of two historic polticians

Plays depicting the historic trials of two famous politicians, James Craig and Padraig Pearse, will be taking place in Lurgan in aid of Shankill Graveyard.

At Brownlow this weekend will be the Trial of P H Pearse in the Court of History, this Friday March 29th at 7.30pm.

And on April 4 at the same venue will be the The Trial of James Craig in the Court of History” also at 7.30pm. Tickets £10

The audience is the jury in these interactive productions by the Newpoint Players and D’arcy McGee Summer School.

Tickets are available at Brownlow House or JTR Jewellers, Castle Lane, Lurgan.