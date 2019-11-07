Kate Hoey reveals NI election plans

Labour MP Kate Hoey

There had been speculation that she might stand in north Down, Fermanagh South Tyrone, or Upper Bann.

However she told the News Letter she had no plans to be standing in Northern Ireland.

She had announced she will not seek re-election after 30 years as the member for Vauxhall.

“I will be in Northern Ireland during the election and quite probably in north Belfast campaigning depending on what is happening,” she said. “I will be also be voting in Northern Ireland, for a pro-unionist candidate.”