Kenzie (7) melts hearts singing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ at his mum and dad’s wedding

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as seven year old Kenzie McNally sang an Ed Sheeran song at his mum and dad’s wedding.

When the little boy got on stage, you could hear a pin drop as he enthralled Christine Woolsey and Simon McNally’s wedding guests.

Kenzie McNally

Christine admitted: “I cried as he sang our first song. It was very emotional.”

Kenzie said: “I was a bit nervous but I wanted to sing for mum and dad. I love them very much.”

The couple, who have been together for 17 years, decided just last November to get married.

Christine, who works at her father Don Woolsey’s filling station in Scotch Street, Portadown revealed: “We picked Easter Monday as we knew dad’s shop would be closed.

Simon and Christine McNally with their son Kenzie Credit: Sasha Treanor Photography

“We knew Kenzie loves Ed Sheeran and we asked him if he would like to sing at our wedding. He was up for it and put in a lot of practising.”

She revealed that the guitarist at her wedding, Simon Emerson, who also works at her dad’s shop, gave him a few lessons but he only needed a couple as Kenzie knew the song perfectly.

And when the Orchard County Primary School pupil sang Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ - well - the 160 wedding guests just melted.

Christine, aged 37, said: “It was just so emotional. Everyone was reduced to tears.”

Simon and Christine McNally with their son Kenzie Credit: Sasha Treanor Photography

“It was just simply amazing,” she said, adding that the video has been viewed more than 30,000 times online.”

As a treat for singing, Kenzie’s mum and dad Simon (35) who works at AJ Power, got him tickets to see Ed Sheeran live in Dublin and would just love it if he saw their little boy singing one of his songs.

And so the family are off to Dublin to see Ed Sheeran but are hoping to get better seats than the standing room tickets they currently have.

The seven year old is no stranger to fame having been crowned NI Champion at Bambino Carting last year.

Kensie on stage Credit: Sasha Treanor Photography

Pauline Woolsey-Laverty took the video at Monday’s wedding which was held at Bannville House Hotel, Banbridge.