Kids’ cycles up for grabs to celebrate Bike Week

Eight brand new bikes are up grabs for kids across Northern Ireland in celebration of Bike Week which takes place between June 9 and June 17.

The bikes are being given away by home-grown pizza brand Little Wing from each of its eight restaurants – Holywood, Bangor, Newtownards, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Lisburn Road Belfast, Ann Street Belfast and Ballyhackamore.

Customers can simply enjoy a Little Wing pizza in any of the eight locations, fill out a small entry card and be entered into a draw.

The competition – with prizes supplied by the Fruice Juicy Drinks Company – will run for four weeks from June 8 to July 6, with winners being announced mid-July.

Luke Wolsey, managing director of Little Wing Pizzeria said: “Little Wing Pizzeria is always looking for ways to support local communities and we are pleased to offer the opportunity to get more young people on two wheels, as Bike Week approaches.

“This competition is just one of the ways Little Wing is helping to promote healthy lifestyles and making a positive impact in local communities across Northern Ireland.”

Little Wing’s Bike Week competition is open to all children aged up to 12 years old. For further information visit www.littlewingpizzeria.com, or follow Little Wing on Twitter and Facebook @LittleWingPizza.