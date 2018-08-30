Kids playing on roof of former Lidl building could be killed

Young children have been told to stop playing on the roof of the former Lidl building in Lurgan or risk being injured or killed.

A member of the public took photos of the youths on the roof of the now derelict building in Castle Lane on Wednesday night.

Youths on the roof of the former Lidl building in Lurgan

The SDLP in Upper Bann who received the photos said: “This has got to stop before someone is seriously injured or killed!”

“A very vigilant member of the public has taken these photos and provided them to our office. Young kids climbing onto the roof off the old Lidl building in Castle Lane.

“Parents please advise your kids not to engage in this dangerous activity.

“The SDLP has spoken to the PSNI in relation to this to increase patrols in the area and we have also tried to speak to the letting agent CBRE, however, after leaving numerous voicemails with the relevant letting agent we have received no phonecall back to get the owner of the building to increase security on this site.

“The unfortunate situation here is that this has been going on the majority of this Summer. Now that this vigilant member of the public has taken these photographs, hopefully the parents and owner of the building will read this post and take action to ensure this dangerous activity stops immediately!”

Residents have said that anti-social behaviour has been ongoing in the Castle Lane and Windsor Avenue area regularly and particularly at the former Lidl site.

There have been regular complaints of youths involved in alcohol abuse in the area.