Knives found in suspect vehicle

Police who spotted a car with more than one number plate discovered a number of knives in the vehicle.

PSNI Craigavon said on Wednesday (September 12): ”An eagle eye spotted the first problem - there wasn’t just one set of number plates on the car. In fact, the hidden plates should have been on an entirely different yoke in England.”

The vehicle was searched and police found “a load of knives in the car too”.

The driver was charged with driving with no license, no insurance and going equipped. The passenger was charged with permitting driving with no license and no insurance, going equipped, and possession of a blade.