Lake water to be tested after dog dies following swim

Water at a Co Armagh lake is to be tested after a dog died following a swim.

It is understood the dog, a black labrador, went for a swim yesterday (Monday) at Craigavon Lakes but took ill soon after.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council were contacted by a local councillor who said they had agreed to test the water ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Writing on Facebook, a Co Armagh woman warned the public of the hazards of allowing pets to swim in the water.

She said: “My neice had her black lab round Craigavon Lakes today (Monday) and she went in for a swim. She took really ill and couldn’t be saved. Vet said it was algae poisoning. Spoke to a councillor and they are going to test the water, so just be wary.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson said she had asked council to test the water at Craigavon Lakes.

“Upon receiving the devastating news that a much loved family pet has died following a swim in Craigavon Lakes I immediately contacted council officers.

“The vet believes the death was caused as a result of algae poisoning.

“Council have agreed to test the lake as a matter of urgency. In the meantime I would ask dog owners to keep their pets out of the water.”

Many dogs enjoy swimming in lakes and ponds may be exposed to blue-green algae.

Signs of poisoning depend on the toxin. Microcystins can result in liver damage or failure. Signs of liver injury include vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool or black, tarry stool, weakness, pale mucous membranes, jaundice, seizures, disorientation, coma, and shock. Death generally follows within days as a result of liver failure.