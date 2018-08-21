Large sum of cash found on Lurgan street

A large sum of cash has been found in the middle of a Lurgan street, say the PSNI.

The money was handed in to police today and the rightful owner can collect it.

PSNI Craigavon said: “There are still some honest people out there!

“There has been a big sum of cash handed in today which was found on Market Street, Lurgan.

“If you want it back, call into Lurgan enquiry office between 11am and 7pm, Monday to Friday, tell Wee J how much it was, what denominations it was, and that her new hair do looks lovely, and i’m sure she’ll be delighted to reunite you with your dosh.”