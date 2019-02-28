The Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Latest Pictures: NI Royal visit Day 2 Hillsborough and Ballymena

Kate and William the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue their tour of Northern Ireland

We follow the Royal couple on the second day of their Royal visit

TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet police officers and staff at Hillsborough Castle today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet police officers and staff at Hillsborough Castle today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Buy a Photo
The Duke of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

2. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI - Day 2

The Duke of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
PA
Buy a Photo
The Duchess of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

3. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI - Day 2

The Duchess of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
PA
Buy a Photo
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

4. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI - Day 2

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena as part of their two day tour to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 28, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
PA
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6