LATEST STORM ALI Trees and power lines blocking many roads

Power lines and trees have been falling across Co Armagh as Storm Ali hits with gusto.
The Moss Road in Waringstown has been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree and power lines are also down.
PSNI Craigavon have asked motorists to find an alternative route.
Also there is the partial blockage of roundabouts B & C (Drumbeg/Ardowen/Lismore) in Craigavon.
Police have urged drivers to find an alternative route if possible
David Abraham of Esky Repairs said Esky Road Lurgan has been closed due to a fallen tree.
He said; “Do not venture out today to collect devices or leave off devices due to the weather. Tree is down blocking the road!”
A fallen tree, downed this morning during Storm Ali, has blocked a busy junction in Portadown.
Police have warned people to be careful at the Dungannon Road junction with Drumcree Road.
The roads are blocked both directions due to the fallen tree.