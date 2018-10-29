Leading member of Orange Lodge died suddenly

A well-known Orangeman man who died suddenly at the weekend will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

William James (Jim) Russell died on Sunday, October 28. He was the beloved husband of Linda, Tullymacann Road, Tandragee, and dear father of James, Diane and Kerri.

His funeral service will take place in Tandragee Free Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground, House Private. No flowers please, Donations if desired payable to Alan Wray & Co Funeral Directors “The Old Meeting House”, 24 Portmore Street, Portadown, BT62 3NG (for Margaret Russell Missionary Kenya).

Mr Russell was the Deputy Master of Scarva Sons of William LOL60 and a member of the Sir Knight Alfred Butler Royal Black Preceptory (RBP 1000).

He died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.