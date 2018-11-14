Left after hitting another vehicle

After colliding with another vehicle in a supermarket car park a 57-year-old woman drove away from the scene.

Karen Thornbury, Lakelands, Craigavon, was fined £100 last Friday at the local court for failing to stop after an accident.

Fines of £50 were imposed for failing to remain and failing to report an accident.

She was also given five points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Miss Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said the damage had been paid for. She added her client simply panicked.