Left the scene of traffic accident

After he caused an accident in Portadown a 25-year-old man did not remain at the scene, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Lee Parr, Jervis Street, Portadown, was fined £100 and given six penalty points for driving without due care and attention on January 2 this year.

Fines of £100 were imposed on charges of failing to remain at the scene and failing to report an accident.

The court heard that a car driven by the defendant pulled out at the junction of Jervis Street and Atkinson Avenue and collided with the side of a van.

A solicitor representing Parr said he was in shock and panicked before contacting the police later that day.