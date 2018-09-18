Lismore pupils on stage with Addams Family

Everyone’s favourite spooky family will be taking to Lismore’s stage this Halloween in the spectacular musical comedy, ‘The Addams Family’.
The production will run from Tuesday 23rd to Thursday 25th October.
Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only her father Gomez knows.
She has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.
With his cherished wife Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful diner with hilarious consequences?
Join them plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, family and friendship... with a twist!
Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score, The Addams Family is sure to entertain, whether you are seven or 307!
The Principal Cast includes:
Gomez Addams - Eoin Doran – YR13
Morticia Addams - Clodagh Haddock – YR13, Meabh Tiernan – YR11
Wednesday Addams - Chloe Henderson – YR14, Meadhbh McGrail – YR10
Pugsley Addams - Aoife Blaney – YR12. Orla McDowell – YR10
Uncle Fester - Reegan Lavery – YR11
Granma Addams - Leah Kerr – YR14, Nicole Corey – YR13
Lucas - Ferghal McKee – YR12
Mal - Rory Gorman – YR14
Alice - Aimee Magee – YR12
Cousin IT - Aimee Prigent – YR10
Lurch - Ruairi Heaney –YR14
Principal Ancestors are:
Conquistador - Alicja Szaszkiewicz
Ballerina - Clare Costa
Soldier - Cameron Johnston
Cowgirl - Grace Reilly
Bride - Molly Clarke
Indian - Orla Greene
Flight attendant - Ellen O’Hara
Flapper Girl - Ellie Reynolds
Mrs Tiernan, (Head of Music and Musical Co-ordinator) commented: “Lismore have a long tradition of staging high standard musicals. During Prize Evening, parents and guests were blown away when they experienced a flavour from the upcoming musical. The talent witnessed for the Addams Family Musical takes us to a whole new level. We look forward to opening our doors on October 23-25 and welcoming you to a fabulous night”.