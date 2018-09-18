Lismore pupils on stage with Addams Family

Everyone’s favourite spooky family will be taking to Lismore’s stage this Halloween in the spectacular musical comedy, ‘The Addams Family’.

The production will run from Tuesday 23rd to Thursday 25th October.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only her father Gomez knows.

She has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.

With his cherished wife Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful diner with hilarious consequences?

Join them plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, family and friendship... with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score, The Addams Family is sure to entertain, whether you are seven or 307!

The Principal Cast includes:

Gomez Addams - Eoin Doran – YR13

Morticia Addams - Clodagh Haddock – YR13, Meabh Tiernan – YR11

Wednesday Addams - Chloe Henderson – YR14, Meadhbh McGrail – YR10

Pugsley Addams - Aoife Blaney – YR12. Orla McDowell – YR10

Uncle Fester - Reegan Lavery – YR11

Granma Addams - Leah Kerr – YR14, Nicole Corey – YR13

Lucas - Ferghal McKee – YR12

Mal - Rory Gorman – YR14

Alice - Aimee Magee – YR12

Cousin IT - Aimee Prigent – YR10

Lurch - Ruairi Heaney –YR14

Principal Ancestors are:

Conquistador - Alicja Szaszkiewicz

Ballerina - Clare Costa

Soldier - Cameron Johnston

Cowgirl - Grace Reilly

Bride - Molly Clarke

Indian - Orla Greene

Flight attendant - Ellen O’Hara

Flapper Girl - Ellie Reynolds

Mrs Tiernan, (Head of Music and Musical Co-ordinator) commented: “Lismore have a long tradition of staging high standard musicals. During Prize Evening, parents and guests were blown away when they experienced a flavour from the upcoming musical. The talent witnessed for the Addams Family Musical takes us to a whole new level. We look forward to opening our doors on October 23-25 and welcoming you to a fabulous night”.