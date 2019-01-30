Livingstone supports parking scheme for Mullavilly School

SDLP Representative for Cusher Seamus Livingstone has written to the Education Authority to support a parking scheme at Mullavilly Primary School.

Mr Livingstone said, “The parking problems at Mullavilly Primary School have been causing chaos for all road users and creating a serious risk to child safety.

“There is a real lack of safe and convenient parking facility which results in parents parking along the roadside at pick-up times causing disruption for other road users.

“Unfortunately, this is a problem facing many rural schools across the district.

“A number of local residents have complained to me about the ongoing situation.

“I have therefore written to the Education Authority to support the school in an attempt to solve this problem through a new parking scheme.”