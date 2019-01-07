Livingstone supports walk to Stormont

SDLP Cusher Representative Seamus Livingstone was out in the Cusher DEA on Sunday afternoon to give a warm welcome to Dylan Quinn who is spearheading the #WalkingToStormont initiative, as part of the #WeDeserveBetter Campaign.

Cllr Livingstone, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said, “People are sick and tired of politicians neglecting to do the job they have been elected to do at Stormont. It is absolutely shameless we are now over 700 days without a functioning government in Northern Ireland.

“Ordinary people have fell victim while Stormont sits idle. Some have lost their jobs, organisations have lost funding, the people of this area are left without a voice during the greatest political challenge of our lifetime, BREXIT! All the while MLAs continue to get paid while Stormont lies empty. I commend the We Deserve Better Campaign and Dylan Quinn for spearheading the Walking to Stormont Initiative.”