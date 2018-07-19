Local exhibition celebrating the centenary of the women’s vote

Millennium Court Arts Centre will exhibit a selection of the banners created especially for the Belfast Processions event alongside suffragette items from the museum services dating back to the time of the suffragette movement.

Fourteen arts and community organisations from across Northern Ireland were commissioned by Artichoke, the company behind Processions, to create banners to be used during the vast artwork, supported by funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

These groups worked alongside professional women artists in a series of banner-making workshops which focused on text and textiles, echoing the practices of the women’s suffrage campaign and the power of the vote today. The banners represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds around Northern Ireland.

Jackie Barker, Director of Millennium Court Arts Centre, said: “This wonderful exhibition features the work of women’s groups from across Northern Ireland who partnered with 14 arts organisations here including Millennium Court Arts Centre, Golden Thread Gallery, CCA and R-Space among others.

“The idea behind the exhibition is to enable people to come and see the incredible detail of these banners close up in one space. We’re delighted that the banners from Northern Ireland will travel to London later this year to be showcased alongside those Processions banners from Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, adding a terrific legacy to the project.”

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Funding allowed professional female artists from Northern Ireland to work on creating Processions banners with fourteen community and women’s groups across Northern Ireland, making this a truly regional and unifying event. We are delighted that the Millennium Court Arts Centre is now showcasing these wonderful banners and would encourage everyone to go along to view them.”

The Processions Banner Exhibition at Millennium Court Arts Centre is now open and will continue until July 25.