Local girl gets through to the final of Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland

A bevvy of beauties descended upon Cookstown as the next local heat of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest came to The Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown on Sunday, April 22.

Cora McReynolds (17) from Glengormley was crowned “Miss Glenavon” and Chloe McCoo (19) from Portadown was chosen as “Miss Cookstown”.

Both girls will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 28 and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of the, ‘Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2018.’

Competition organiser Alison Clarke said: “We were thrilled to be at Glenavon Hotel again this year, it was the perfect venue to continue the search this year and a brilliant night was had by all.

“Cookstown never disappoints with the calibre of girls who enter, once again it was a fabulous night and a huge congratulations.”

The competition is still open to entrants with heats taking place across the country, for more information please visit; www.missnorthernireland.co.uk