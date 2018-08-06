Local man set to appear on new MTV show

A Northern Irish man is due to feature in a new reality show on MTV tonight.

The programme, True Love or True Lies, features six couples competing for a cash prize in an Italian villa.

Some of the couples are genuine, while some are fake.

It is up to the real couples to identify the people who are not actually together and vote them off.

The prize pot starts at £50,000. As each lying pair is voted off, the cash prize will grow by £10,000.

The most convincing couple will pocket the money.

It is hotly tipped that a man from Co Antrim will appear in the show.

The first episode, hosted by Maya Jama, starts tonight at 9pm.