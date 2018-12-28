Local names on New Year Honours List

A number of local people have been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

They include the Group Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of Ulster Carpet Mills (Holdings) Limited Mr Nicholas David George Coburn for services to

Roberta Brownlee.

the Economy in Northern Ireland. He receives a CBE.

Chair of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust Mrs Robert Brownlee receives an MBE for her services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland and charitable fundraising.

Mrs Elizabeth Glass receives the BEM for her services to music. Mrs Glass helped lead Waringstown Primary School choir to two UK Junior School Choir of the Year titles - in 2004 and again in 2009.

And receiving a BEM for his services to the community in Craigavon is Mr Desmond John Gregg.