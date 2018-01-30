Local nursery fundraises from the heart for charity

Hollypark Private Educational Nursery and Preschool has been fundraising from the heart for the past year in aid of local children’s heart charity, Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Hollypark, one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious nurseries and preschools based in Portadown, chose Children’s Heartbeat Trust as their chosen charity to support throughout 2017 and have been holding various fundraising events to raise funds for the charity who supports children and young people living with heart disease in Northern Ireland.

They recently presented a cheque to the charity totalling £2,300.

Back in April the Hollypark Team took the challenge of climbing to the very top of the Slieve Donard in Newcastle and raised a fantastic £1500 by completing this. At Christmas, the children and staff participated in a Nativity Play at the nursery, which raised a further total of £500 for the charity. Other fundraising events included Rock Red Day and Christmas jumper week.

Lynn Cowan from Children’s Heartbeat Trust said: “We are indebted to Hollypark for their amazing support to our work. £2,300 is an incredible amount to raise.”