Local woman leading Christian Aid skydive

A Portadown woman, along with friends, will reach new heights this September for Christian Aid Ireland.

The charity is looking for thirty courageous people to take to the skies this September and skydive 12,000ft in aid of Christian Aid projects in Latin American and Africa.

And Mel Wiggins, who was awarded an MBE in 2017 for her services towards fighting human trafficking in Northern Ireland is ready to take the plunge.

She said: “Christian Aid’s skydive challenge is going to be a massive leap of faith for all of us. None of us have done anything like this before, but it’s made easier knowing that we are doing it with other women and men who are also passionate about this campaign and cause.

“We are really inspired by Christian Aid’s work to empower women in the developing world and want to be part of showing our support for them. This is our way of standing - or jumping - in solidarity.”

The skydive hopes to raise money towards supporting Christian Aid’s ‘Breaking the Barriers’ project in Africa and Latin America. Every £1 raised will be worth £5 thanks to EU match funding.

Mel and her friends are all part of the Assembly Members Community, which Mel began in 2016. Assembly is a community for creative women in Northern Ireland and a space to connect with others.

The skydive will take place at Wild Geese Skydive, Garvagh, along the north coast. Those interested can choose one of two days to complete their skydive, September 8 or 29. To register visit christianaid.ie/skydive, email Christian Aid’s office on belfast@christian-aid.org or call Tim Reynolds on 028 9064 8133. Participants are asked to raise or donate a minimum of £500 to take part.