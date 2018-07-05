LOCC Youth Summer Project presents The Greatest Show - made in a week!

Every year LOCC Youth Summer Project in association with Little Starz Academy of Performing Arts NI - run a week long youth project for young performers.

From directing, producing, choreographing, running lighting, sound, front of house and marketing, the project make their own show under the mentor from Louise Fahey- director of LSA and Thomas Larkham, lighting and sound technician.

Producer Maoise Kelly and director Aoife Brophy have a tough task to make a show in a week with a cast aged 6-13 of young performers, dancers, singers and actors on a tight budget of just £20.

The show is called “the greatest show” it includes numbers from the film, the Greatest Showman and is being held this Friday, July 6 at St Anthonys centre in Craigavon. Pay at the door adults £5 and kids £3.

There is a raffle and tuck shop also.

Venue and lighting costs must be covered from the door entry cost and raffle sales at the show so support is essential so they hit target and achieve the project financially.