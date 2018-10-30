Lockhart made honorary ambassador for the Ancre Somme Association

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has been appointed as the honorary UK ambassador for the Ancre Somme Association.

The Ancre Somme Association was formed in 2009 and was named after the cemetery in France where many Co Armagh service personnel were buried after dying at The Somme in 1916. Over the years the Association has grown and now has six branches in Northern Ireland and two in Scotland.

Most recently they embarked on a project to honour Lurgan born Victoria Cross winner William McFadzean.

The Upper Bann MLA assisted the organising committee and this honour for her is a way for Ancre Somme to publicly thank her.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said, “I am humbled and honoured to be given this position and it came as a total shock to me. I want to commend the chairman Mark Jameson and Secretary Mr Lexi Davidson for all their hard work along with the other committee members. The McFadzean memorial tribute is a lasting memory and is a credit to the Ancre Somme Association.”