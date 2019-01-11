Look Good Feel Better skin and make-up workshops

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with the Look Good Feel Better

Charity are now offering free skincare and make-up workshops for women coping with the

side-effects of cancer treatments.

The two hour workshops will take place on the first Wednesday of each month at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Oxford Island, run by a team of trained volunteer beauty therapists and make-up artists.

Fiona Reddick, Head of Cancer Services for the Trust said: “We are delighted to be

working in partnership with Look Good Feel Better to offer this service to local ladies on

active cancer treatment and hope they will benefit from having access to these workshops

within their local area. Once formal feedback has been collated it is envisaged that this

service will be further rolled out to male patients.”

To find out more about the Look Good Feel Better Workshops, contact Mary Haughey, Macmillan Cancer Service Improvement Lead Tel: 077 1751 1470 E-mail: mary.haughey@southerntrust.hscni.net