‘Looked officer in the eye’ and accelerated away

When police tried to pull him over for speeding a 27-year-old man ‘looked an officer in the eye’ and accelerated away.

Daire Watson, Old Fort Lodge, Craigavon, admitted two offences last Friday at the local magistrates’ court.

For excess speed he was fined £60 and given three points while he was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to stop for police.

On the tot up points system he was banned for six months for reaching 12 points.

The court heard that on May 11 on the Portadown Road in Lurgan police signalled for him to stop after he was recorded doing 51mph in a 40mph zone.

He looked an officer in the eye and proceeded to accelerate away.

Police went to his home and he denied multiple times that he was the driver.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said his client was aware his licence was in jeopardy because he was on nine points.

He added that Watson’s licence was important to him and asked the court to consider a short period of disqualification.

District Judge Greg McCourt said the defendant didn’t really help things and he didn’t have any sympathy for a shorter period of disqualification.