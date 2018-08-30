Lord Mayor part of delegation to China

The Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon is to jet off to China for a high-powered economy drive at the invitation of the Taizhou Foreign Affairs Office.

Last year the council welcomed a delegation of government officials from Taizhou City and this month the council will be going to a recipricol visit.

Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty, two officials and a representative from the Life and Health Science Sector in the borough will also attend the 9th China International Medical Expo from 15-18 September 2018.

Accommodation costs, transport and attendance will be covered by Taizhou Municipal Government according to council minutes. It is understood the council will be responsible for the delegates own flights.

Taizhou is recognised at Chinese state level as a national city with a focus on health and biomedical development.

The conference will require a presentation to be delivered on the life and health science opportunities that the Borough can offer and to discuss exploring areas of collaboration with Taizhou.

Both the borough and the Taizhou region have strong life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries including a focus on food production.

The Council is eager to encourage a friendship and business partnership with the region and is in the process of developing an international linkage framework.

It follows through the council’s commitment to its proactive strategy to enable businesses explore and develop new markets. Local businesses advised that they wanted Council to be proactive and take the role of a facilitator in assisting new export opportunities and to provide a civic leadership role.