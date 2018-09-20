Lord Mayor urges residents to play their part by recycling

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council along with ‘Recycle Now’ is getting behind this year’s Recycle Week and its theme: ‘We do. Because it matters’.

Running until September 30 and now in its 15th year, Recycle Week is a celebration of recycling and encourages us all to care about plastics in a way we never have before.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty commented: “With more and more of us now recycling – we are all playing our part in keeping our city, towns, villages and rural areas more attractive, healthier, safer and cleaner for future generations.

“Recycle Week reminds us all to continue to go that extra mile and to recycle more things more often. I would encourage everyone to think about what they are recycling at home and make use of their local household recycling centres.”

Don’t forget if you aren’t sure about what you can recycle at home visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or download the free Bin-Ovation App from the App Store or Google Play, which will provide you with all your bin collection and recycling information.