The PSNI wants to reunite a laptop with its owner after finding one this morning.

PSNI Craigavon sais the white Toshiba laptop was found in the Lurgan area.

Police renew appeal for witnesses to fatal accident

A police spokesperson said: “Its been sitting in the rain, so not likely to work I’m afraid, but the owner may be able to recover the hard drive!

“If its yours, we will need proof of ownership, but we’d love to reunite you!

“Call us on 101 or call into the station and quote reference: 336 28/2/2019”