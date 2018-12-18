Lost his temper and threw tea around holding cell at court

While in a cell in the courthouse in Craigavon a 32-year-old man lost his temper and threw tea he had asked for around the room.

Vito Hugo De Oliveira, whose address was given as Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted criminal damage to a cell belonging to the Northern Ireland Court Service on April 18 this year.

The local court heard last Friday that the defendant caused damage to a holding cell.

A barrister representing De Oliveira said he had asked for tea, lost his temper and threw the tea in his cell.

He added that his client had been in an out of custody a fair amount.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant had a record with 61 entries and he had been here since 2008.

He imposed a one month prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months.