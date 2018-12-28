Loughgall man killed on road

Condolences have been expressed for a man in his 40s who died after being hit by a car while walking in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, December 27).

Terence Fox, a 46-year-old from Loughgall, died following the collision at the Moy Road in Armagh shortly before 5.15am.

Terence Fox.

The 46-year-old was a member of St Colmcille’s GFC in Grange, near Loughgall.

The club wrote on its Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of our friend and member Terry Fox.

“We express our condolences to his daughters Lauren, Stephanie and Emma and his entire family circle.”

SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said: “It is always heartbreaking for any family to lose someone in these circumstances but even more so at this time of year. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as they come to terms with this death over the coming days and weeks.”

UUP councillor Sam Nicholson said: “This is a real tragedy. It is never easy but at Christmas they now have to pick up the pieces after this tragic collision.

“It can be a dangerous road – a double lane carriageway.”

He continued: “Our thoughts of course are primarily with the man’s family and family circle, but we also spare a thought for the driver.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “It’s so sad to lose someone in such tragic circumstances but at this time of year it must be especially difficult.”

Police have appealed to anyone who saw the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.

Mr Fox’s death brings the total number of road deaths in 2018 to 55.