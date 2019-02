‘Love Week’ returns to Thomas Street Methodist

Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown have announced plans for their ‘Love Week’, which takes place between February 9 and February 17.

Now in its eighth year, ‘Love Week’ have activities and events for all ages and everyone is welcome to participate.

Saturday, February 9: 10am - 3pm - Prayer Day (Upper Room). Sunday, February 10: 3pm - Old Boys’ Bible Class (Minor Hall), 6.30pm - Young Youth Fellowship.

Monday, February 11: Church leaflet drop. Tuesday, February 12: 10.30am - Parent and Toddlers, Love Theme, 4.30pm - GB Explorers 125th Year Challenge Tea Party (both events in the Church Halls), 7pm - GB Pudding Evening (Wesley Hall).

Wednesday, February 13: 10am - ‘As Is’ Love Theme (Minor Hall), 7pm - BB Lads and Family Evening. Thursday, February 14: 10.30am - ‘Open Door’, Love Theme (Minor Hall), 12.30pm - Luncheon Club, Love Theme (Wesley Hall).

Friday, February 15: 7pm - Café Night (Wesley Hall). Saturday, February 16: 7pm - Youth Club, Love Theme (Upper Room). Sunday, February 17: 11.30am - Family Service followed by soup lunch in the Wesley hall.